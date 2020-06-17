Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,180,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882,083 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.1% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.24% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $496,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,665,905. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $186.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

