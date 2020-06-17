Sector Pension Investme Public Sells 7,000,000 Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $159,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,471,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of VIRT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. Virtu Financial Inc has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 38.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 176.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 26,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 211,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.