Semafo (TSE:SMF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.17

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.17 and traded as high as $4.26. Semafo shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 843,590 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Semafo from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Semafo from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Semafo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 29.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.18.

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

