Siclen John Van Sells 55,000 Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $2,056,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,047,049.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 5th, Siclen John Van sold 125,532 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $4,305,747.60.

On Friday, May 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $1,813,350.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $1,363,450.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Siclen John Van sold 21,203 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $442,718.64.

NYSE DT traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $40.65. 4,089,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,062. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $41.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 76.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,673,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,957 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,775,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,709,000 after acquiring an additional 905,316 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 66.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,161,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dynatrace from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.61.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

