Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

TSE SIA traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,707. The firm has a market cap of $670.39 million and a PE ratio of 150.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.29. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.00 and a 52 week high of C$20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$166.44 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIA. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Laurentian raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.19.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.