Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.
TSE SIA traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,707. The firm has a market cap of $670.39 million and a PE ratio of 150.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.29. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.00 and a 52 week high of C$20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$166.44 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
