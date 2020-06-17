SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.13

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $5.84. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 238,541 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

