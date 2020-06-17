Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,200 shares during the quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Sony by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 1.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sony by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sony by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sony in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of SNE traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,604. The stock has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $73.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

