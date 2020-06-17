Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.05

Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.05 and traded as high as $14.44. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 19,414 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

