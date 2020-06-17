Ssab (STO:SSAB.B) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.25

Shares of Ssab Ab (STO:SSAB.B) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.25 and traded as low as $23.31. Ssab shares last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 3,050,556 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of SEK 26.24.

Ssab Company Profile (STO:SSAB.B)

SSAB AB is a Sweden-based company active within the steel industry. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of high strength steel products and solutions. It develops its products together with customers in order to create an offering comprised of solutions ranging from lightness and durability to strength, efficiency, sustainability and safety.

