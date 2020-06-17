Stanley Furniture (OTCMKTS:STLY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Stanley Furniture Co. (OTCMKTS:STLY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.64. Stanley Furniture shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 23,012 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

Stanley Furniture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLY)

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world.

