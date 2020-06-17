Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.85

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $11.32. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 500 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Summit State Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit State Bank stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,687 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.16% of Summit State Bank worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit State Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

