Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 83,747 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 203.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 3.6% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.15.

Walmart stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,099,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,336,402. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

