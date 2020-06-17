Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 14,068 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 493.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $12.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,459.34. The stock had a trading volume of 925,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,580. The stock has a market cap of $989.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,389.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,345.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

