Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Trac Pham Sells 8,887 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Trac Pham sold 8,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,633,341.73.

Trac Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synopsys alerts:

On Tuesday, May 26th, Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $5,756,414.16.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $733,350.00.

Shares of SNPS traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.97. The company had a trading volume of 707,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,995. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.