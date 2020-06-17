Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Trac Pham Sells 8,887 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Trac Pham sold 8,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,633,341.73.
Trac Pham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 26th, Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $5,756,414.16.
- On Wednesday, April 15th, Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $733,350.00.
Shares of SNPS traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.97. The company had a trading volume of 707,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,995. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
