Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) is Barings LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,787 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises about 1.5% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $44,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.58. 390,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,839,514. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97. The company has a market cap of $289.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

