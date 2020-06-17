Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39,113 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Target were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 2.2% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.28. The stock had a trading volume of 302,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,441. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.76. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Cfra upped their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.21.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,270,882.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,524 shares of company stock worth $15,803,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

