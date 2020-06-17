TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Sells $1,155,200.00 in Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,155,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 487,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,079,317.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Greg Strakosch sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $423,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Greg Strakosch sold 19,700 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $401,486.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Greg Strakosch sold 200 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $4,028.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Greg Strakosch sold 100 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $2,002.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.66. 398,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,400. TechTarget Inc has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $798.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.55 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.49%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTGT. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Securities began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,727,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,555,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after buying an additional 116,682 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

