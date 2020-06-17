TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.189 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

TFI International has a payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TFI International to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

TFI International stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,360. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $36.65.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $924.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

TFII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised TFI International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

