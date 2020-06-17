TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.189 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.
TFI International has a payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TFI International to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.
TFI International stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,360. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $36.65.
TFII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised TFI International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
