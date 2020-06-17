Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley Sells 1,500 Shares

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.69, for a total value of $547,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,298,136.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TTD stock traded up $10.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,773. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.64. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $379.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Trade Desk by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Trade Desk by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

