Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.89. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 247,966 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.70 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.88.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $232.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.83.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.