Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 312.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,429,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355,133 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $103,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

TCOM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $25.95. 330,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 1.59. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.