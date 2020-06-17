TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.43

TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $2.65. TrovaGene shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 230,229 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrovaGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 447,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $599,999.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrovaGene stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) by 210.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.41% of TrovaGene worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV)

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

