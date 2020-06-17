Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 2.4% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continental Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,663,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $7,318,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,784,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

