TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $205.31

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $205.31 and traded as low as $184.85. TT Electronics shares last traded at $187.50, with a volume of 7,895 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TT Electronics to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.37) to GBX 175 ($2.23) in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.67) target price (up previously from GBX 175 ($2.23)) on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 228 ($2.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09. The firm has a market cap of $304.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 205.06.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Warren Tucker bought 11,630 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.30 ($25,311.57).

About TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

