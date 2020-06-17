Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 13,566 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the quarter. PS Business Parks accounts for approximately 0.3% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.10% of PS Business Parks worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth $41,161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 41.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,201,000 after acquiring an additional 178,228 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 504.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 155,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 130,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PS Business Parks by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 84,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 170.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 115,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,693 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $242,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 720 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,684. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,198. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.06. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12 month low of $102.48 and a 12 month high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $106.22 million during the quarter. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.22% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Equities analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSB. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

