Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 360,793 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 1,039.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,793 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason accounts for 1.7% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $19,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Legg Mason by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 43,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 324,269 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $16,174,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $38,763,011.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,174,467 shares of company stock valued at $108,319,205. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.66. 88,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,160. Legg Mason Inc has a twelve month low of $33.99 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

