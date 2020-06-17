Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 5,578 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 729.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,381,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,389,000 after purchasing an additional 134,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,399,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $697.05.

Equinix stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $697.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $675.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $620.59. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $718.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.18, for a total transaction of $152,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,844.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total transaction of $662,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,483 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,959. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

