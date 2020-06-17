Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of KO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,750,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,605,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

