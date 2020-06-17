Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $184,145,000 after acquiring an additional 80,058 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.69. 369,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,742,673. The firm has a market cap of $160.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,007.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,405,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $318,461.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,330 shares of company stock worth $69,029,910. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

