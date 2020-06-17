Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 16,524 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,524 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $480,386,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,837,421 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $286,821,000 after buying an additional 797,089 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 42.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,938 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,784,000 after buying an additional 473,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 260.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 643,212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $100,405,000 after buying an additional 464,942 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,530. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $241.77.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.