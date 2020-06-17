Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 24,535 CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CDW by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,946,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $554,667,000 after acquiring an additional 38,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $623,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,464,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,748,000 after purchasing an additional 523,220 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $117.18. The stock had a trading volume of 39,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.96. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

