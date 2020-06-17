Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 42,832 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for 0.4% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,018,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $63,958,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 978,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,896,000 after purchasing an additional 358,591 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,302,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,728,000 after purchasing an additional 149,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $36,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,224 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.58. 28,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

