Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 0.4% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,290 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.29.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.97. The stock had a trading volume of 89,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,589. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $269.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

