Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 111.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,303 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of First Horizon National worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 59,086 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 10.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 70,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 735.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 600,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 528,727 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 670.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 384,469 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon National during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,183,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 531,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,326. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.56. First Horizon National Corp has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.