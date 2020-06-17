Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $726,029,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 804.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,845,000 after buying an additional 1,380,151 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3,054.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 836,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,169,000 after buying an additional 809,827 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,060,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,224,000 after buying an additional 649,549 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,568,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,682,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

NYSE:KRC traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.43. 34,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,209. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. Kilroy Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

