Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,000. GCI Liberty accounts for approximately 0.7% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.12% of GCI Liberty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLIBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,373,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 670,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 247,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $200,398.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 765,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,733.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 64,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $3,928,073.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 762,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,540,074.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,335 shares of company stock worth $7,621,416. 8.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLIBA stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.56. 23,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,515. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.17. GCI Liberty Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.79). The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. On average, analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

GCI Liberty Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.