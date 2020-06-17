Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,715 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,809,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Avnet by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. 55,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. Avnet has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $46.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Avnet news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

