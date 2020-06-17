Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $534,605,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after buying an additional 1,598,859 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 61.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after buying an additional 1,184,844 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $316,702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,446,000 after purchasing an additional 951,447 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.07.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $7,700,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $359,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 322,922 shares of company stock valued at $110,077,681 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.47. The company had a trading volume of 103,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,365. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $405.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

