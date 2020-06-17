Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,015 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,306,000 after buying an additional 3,485,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,340,000 after buying an additional 554,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,840,000 after buying an additional 533,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,130,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,328,000 after buying an additional 134,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,892,000 after acquiring an additional 724,119 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. 111,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,607 shares of company stock valued at $407,773. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.