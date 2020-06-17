Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,689 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $10,310,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,416 shares of company stock worth $62,003,249. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.89. The company had a trading volume of 191,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,406. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.34 and a beta of 1.65. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $210.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.94 and a 200 day moving average of $123.41.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $162.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.52.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

