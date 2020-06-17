Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of SYNNEX worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $162,192,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $67,033,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 433,776 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $25,978,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,779,000 after purchasing an additional 279,478 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,540.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and have sold 7,936 shares valued at $798,288. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,422. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average is $112.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

