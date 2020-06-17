Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.27 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,673 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,772 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.24. The stock had a trading volume of 46,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.59 and its 200 day moving average is $148.34. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.10.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

