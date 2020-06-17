Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.32 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 960.0% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.40.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,948,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $259.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

