Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.32 Million Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,074,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.30% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRQ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 81,691,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,857 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,104,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after buying an additional 6,924,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,653,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 5,318,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,715,000. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 4,880,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 167,953 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRQ. CIBC upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $0.80 to $0.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.62.

Shares of NYSE TRQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 23,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.72. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.30.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 21.85%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

