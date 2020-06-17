Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,372 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,677,000 after buying an additional 3,241,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $551,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,361,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,880,000 after buying an additional 790,506 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX stock traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.10. 74,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,860. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $295.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 13,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $3,606,253.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,603 shares in the company, valued at $18,253,486.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.80, for a total value of $12,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,094,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

