Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diker Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 289.1% during the first quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 110,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,495,000 after buying an additional 82,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after buying an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Coupa Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 31.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $128,687.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,035 shares of company stock valued at $32,295,602. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.61. 1,860,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $249.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.17.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

