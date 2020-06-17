Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.81 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 194.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 106,803 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in HP were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,825,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,500,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in HP by 1,027.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,502,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,730,000 after buying an additional 9,570,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 107.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,289,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,146,000 after buying an additional 8,956,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $148,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.82. 623,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,747,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

