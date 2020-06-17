Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 200.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,148 shares during the quarter. PJT Partners makes up approximately 0.6% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.62% of PJT Partners worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 235.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 25.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 60,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 105.7% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,514. PJT Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.48 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PJT. ValuEngine upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In other news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $656,952.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

