Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 392.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $575,405.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,953 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,735 shares of company stock worth $32,223,604. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TTWO traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,704. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.15 and its 200-day moving average is $122.95. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $149.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.58.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

