Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 98.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 29,102 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $651,802,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $282,293,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,150 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $117,041,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $50.96. 13,259,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,571,528. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.